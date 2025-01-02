Muqam condemns use of force against peaceful LG representatives in KP

PESHAWAR, JAN 02 (APP/DNA):Federal Minister Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, States and frontier regions Ameer Muqam on Thursday decried the acts of violence perpetrated against local government representatives on the orders of Khyber Paktunkhwa government on the very first day of the new year.

Talking to media here at Peshawar Press Club, Muqam condemned the use of tear gas against protesters here and said that there must not be double standards.

“The brutal use of force on LG representatives had exposed the real face of PTI leadership.”

He lamented the suffering of local representatives in the province.

Muqam further accused certain quarters in the provincial setup of misappropriating NFC funds, calling for accountability and transparency in their utilization.

Referring to the ongoing political discourse in the country, the minister deplored that when the federal government was trying to hold negotiations and discussions, certain political elements were involved in threats and propagandas.

He recalled that when the current Prime Minister was in opposition, efforts were made to initiate dialogue on a charter for peace and economic development in the country. However, the PTI government of the time, he claimed, squandered these opportunities and brought only losses to the nation through prolonged protests.

Muqam criticized the PTI’s governance, alleging neglect of critical developmental projects during their tenure.

“Projects like Dassu and Bhasha dams were now receiving billions in funding after being sidelined by the previous government,” he stated, highlighting his government’s commitment to sustainable progress.

Regarding the deteriorating law and order situation, Muqam called it a national crisis, stressing the importance of provincial cooperation for effective countermeasures.

He lauded the sacrifices of police and military personnel in the face of rising violence and lamented the provincial government’s failure to act decisively.

Later, the federal minister vowed to continue his pursuit of justice and development, urging all political actors to prioritize the nation’s welfare over personal gains.