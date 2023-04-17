Monday, April 17, 2023
Main Menu

Mujib-ur-Rehman Shami to head APNS govt-press relations committee

| April 17, 2023
DNA KARACHI: Veteran journalist and analyst Mujib-ur-Rehman Shami will be heading the Govt-Press Relations Committee of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS). While another veteran journalist Aslam Kazi shall head the Arbitration/dispute resolution committee. Earlier, “The President, Nazafreen  Saigol  Lakhani and the Secretary General, Sarmad Ali of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have requested Mr. Mujib-ur-Rahman Shami to head the Government Press Relations Committee of the APNS as Chairman. They have also requested Mr. Muhammad Aslam Kazi to be  Chairman of the Arbitration / Dispute Resolution Committee. The members nominated on the committees are as under : 1) Government Press Relations Committee 1          Mr. Mujib-ur-Rehman Shami     Chairman      Daily Pakistan 2          Mr. Sarmad Ali        Vice Chairman         Secretary General, APNS 3          Mrs. Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani   Member        President, APNS 4          Mr. Imtinan Shahid           Member        Sr. Vice President 5          Mr. Muhammad Aslam Kazi       Member        Vice President 6          Mr. S.M. Munir Jilani        Member        Joint Secretary 7          Mr. Shahab Zuberi Member        Finance Secretary 2) Arbitration / Dispute Resolution Committee 1          Mr. Muhammad Aslam Kazi       Chairman      Vice President 2          Mr. Asif Zuberi        Vice Chairman         Daily Business Recorder 3.        Ms. Nazafreen  Saigol  Lakhani  Member        President, APNS 4          Mr. Sarmad Ali        Member        Secretary General, APNS
PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Mujib-ur-Rehman Shami to head APNS govt-press relations committee

DNA KARACHI: Veteran journalist and analyst Mujib-ur-Rehman Shami will be heading the Govt-Press Relations CommitteeRead More

Federal Cup Basketball Tournament QF line-up completes

By our correspondent  ISLAMABAD, April 17: Raptors Red, Bulls A, Generals, Hawks Blues are enteredRead More

Comments are Closed