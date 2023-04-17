Mujib-ur-Rehman Shami to head APNS govt-press relations committee

DNA KARACHI: Veteran journalist and analyst Mujib-ur-Rehman Shami will be heading the Govt-Press Relations Committee of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS). While another veteran journalist Aslam Kazi shall head the Arbitration/dispute resolution committee. Earlier, “The President, Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani and the Secretary General, Sarmad Ali of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have requested Mr. Mujib-ur-Rahman Shami to head the Government Press Relations Committee of the APNS as Chairman. They have also requested Mr. Muhammad Aslam Kazi to be Chairman of the Arbitration / Dispute Resolution Committee. The members nominated on the committees are as under : 1) Government Press Relations Committee 1 Mr. Mujib-ur-Rehman Shami Chairman Daily Pakistan 2 Mr. Sarmad Ali Vice Chairman Secretary General, APNS 3 Mrs. Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani Member President, APNS 4 Mr. Imtinan Shahid Member Sr. Vice President 5 Mr. Muhammad Aslam Kazi Member Vice President 6 Mr. S.M. Munir Jilani Member Joint Secretary 7 Mr. Shahab Zuberi Member Finance Secretary 2) Arbitration / Dispute Resolution Committee 1 Mr. Muhammad Aslam Kazi Chairman Vice President 2 Mr. Asif Zuberi Vice Chairman Daily Business Recorder 3. Ms. Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani Member President, APNS 4 Mr. Sarmad Ali Member Secretary General, APNS