Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami stresses need for national stability, dialogue

LAHORE, DEC 31 /DNA/ – Renowned Pakistani journalist, senior editor, analyst, and distinguished intellectual Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami emphasized the need to steer Pakistan away from the quagmire of conflict to ensure the country’s progress and survival. Speaking at a memorable evening organized by the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) as part of the APNS Talks series, Shami stressed that national stability, democratic values, institutional coordination, and meaningful dialogue are essential to overcome the challenges facing the country.

APNS President Syed Sarmad Ali welcomed all participants and remarked that in front of Shami’s knowledge, experience, and insight, they feel like mere students. “Every session with Shami is a treasure trove of wisdom, and no gathering is complete without benefiting from it,” he added.

Jameel Athar Qazi, Chairman of the APNS Punjab Committee, reflected on Shami’s contribution to Pakistan, stating: “The country has seen two Mujibs—one who broke Pakistan, and the other who has been striving to hold it together.” Senior journalist Habib Akram lauded Shami’s guidance, sharing that upon moving from Sargodha to Lahore, he received invaluable mentorship from Shami, which helped him achieve prominence in journalism.

Shami’s son, Umar Mujeeb Shami, described his father as consistent in both appearance and character, saying: “He has always kept me close, and is not only a father but also a friend. I have grown learning from his life and work.” Umar also recounted memorable anecdotes from his father’s career.

Other participants, including Dr. Savera Shami, Salman Ghani, and Ajmal Jami, highlighted Shami’s fearless journalism during authoritarian regimes. They noted that despite facing restrictions on his newspapers Shami’s resolve never wavered. He has remained a steadfast champion of truth and democracy through all eras.

Throughout his career, prominent leaders sought Shami’s counsel. Prominent personalities of the country valued his advice. Analysts say that any account of Pakistani journalism marked by integrity, courage, and insight would be incomplete without Shami’s name in golden letters.

When asked that in his opinion which period in Pakistan’s history would he describe as relatively free for the press, he said that the governments of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was favourable towards press freedom.

Having dedicated over half a century to journalism, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami has not only made it his life’s purpose but has also brought new direction, dignity, and intellectual depth to the profession. He is widely regarded not only as one of the most senior journalists in Pakistan but also as a pillar of the country’s ideological and intellectual media landscape.

The evening was attended by notable editors, journalists, and media owners, including Naveed Kashif, Naveed Chaudhry, Dr. Savera Shami, Umar Mujeeb Shami, Naushad Ali, Isar Rana, Shafqat Abbas (DG PID), Dr. Shugrah Sadaf, Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, Usama Ghazi, Rana Abid, Dr. Faiza Latif, and Ali Shami, among others.