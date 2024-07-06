Muharram moon not sighted in Pakistan, Ashura on July 17

ISLAMABAD, JUL 6: The crescent moon for Muharram has not been sighted in Pakistan and the first day of the month will fall on Monday (July 8), Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad announced on Saturday.

Accordingly, Ashura — the 10th day of Muharram will fall on July 17.

The announcement was made after the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee met in Quetta to sight the crescent of Muharramul Haram 1446 Hijri.

Chairman of the moon-sighting body Maulana Abdul Khabir presided over the meeting to sight the moon of the first month of the Islamic calendar.

The meetings of zonal and district bodies of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will also simultaneously be held at their respective headquarters.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted unlikelyness of Muharram moon sighting today due to partly cloudy or cloudy weather in most parts of the country as the moon-sighting body gets busy.

The Met Office had said that the new moon would be born on the crossing conjunction point at 03:57 PST on July 6.

Muharram is regarded as one of the four sacred Islamic months. Ashura falls on its 10th day when grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) along with his family members were martyred in the battle of Karbala.

Faithful hold processions and majalis across the country in Muharram, while religious scholars address huge gatherings amid tight security, with thousands of law enforcers deployed to ensure security.

To curb the spread of hate material on the internet, the provincial governments have sought the suspension of six social media applications for about a week during Muharram so that security is not compromised.

Moreover, Sindh government has banned 143 ulema and zakireen for 60 days as part of security measures during the month of Muharram, while Punjab government has requisitioned the services of the Pakistan Army and Pakistan Rangers while announcing a ban on pillion riding across the province.

However, the federal government has not yet taken any decision to suspend internet services during Muharram, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior Friday said.