Muharram moon not sighted, Ashura on June 26

ISLAMABAD, JUN 15: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Monday announced that the Muharram moon has not been sighted in the country, hence the first of Muharram will fall on June 17 (Wednesday).

Accordingly, the Ashura — Muharram 10 — will be observed on June 26 (Friday).



Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad made the announcement following moon sighting committing meeting in Lahore.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had said that there were no chances of moon sighting on June 15, as the interval between the birth of the moon and sunset will be insufficient for crescent visibility.

In an advisory issued on June 11, the Met Office said weather conditions were expected to remain clear in several parts of the country.

Muharram is regarded as one of the four sacred Islamic months. Ashura falls on its 10th day when the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) along with his family members were martyred in the battle of Karbala.

Faithful hold processions and majalis in Muharram, while religious scholars address huge gatherings across the country.