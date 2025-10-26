Muhammad Yasir Khokhar wins Pakistan’s Naval Chief Golf Cup

ISLAMABAD, OCT 26 /DNA/ – Muhammad Yasir Khokhar won the title of 18th Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Golf Cup 2025. Lt Col (R) M Ayub Khan, Ms. Jassia Tasawar and Master Musab Asif won the titles in the Senior, Ladies and Junior categories, respectively. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

While addressing the ceremony, Chief of the Naval Staff, congratulated the winners on their remarkable achievements and commended all participants for displaying high standards of golf with exceptional skills, precision and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. He also acknowledged the unwavering support and contribution of the sponsors, media representatives and the management of Margalla Greens Golf Club (MGGC), whose collective efforts ensured the event’s resounding success.

The five-day long Golf Cup was held from 22 to 26 October 2025 at the Margalla Greens Golf Club, Islamabad. Around 300 golfers participated from across Pakistan. Competitions were held in multiple categories, including Amateurs, Seniors, Ladies and Juniors.

Since its inception in 2007, Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Golf Cup has remained a prestigious fixture on the National Golf Circuit. The event reflects Pakistan Navy’s enduring commitment to fostering sportsmanship, physical excellence and national sports culture.

The closing ceremony was attended by various dignitaries, including officers, organizers, sponsors, golfers and members of the media fraternity.