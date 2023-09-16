Muhammad Shabbir clinches the title of 27th Chief of Naval Staff Open Golf Championship

DNA

Karachi, 16 Sep 23: Muhammad Shabbir won the title of 27th Chief of the Naval Staff Open Golf Championship. The Closing and prize distribution ceremony of Championship was held at Karachi Golf Club (KGC). Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

While speaking at the ceremony, Chief of the Naval Staff commended the untiring efforts of KGC staff and organizers for seamless conduct of the championship and congratulated the winners for their remarkable success. Naval Chief lauded the high standards of the game that provided exciting and quality entertainment to the participants. He also appreciated the sponsors in supporting the game of golf and conduct of the championship.

The four day long Golf championship held from 13 – 16 September has become a major event in golfing circles since 1995. The categories in the championship included professionals, amateurs, veterans, ladies and juniors. 72 holes matches were played for professionals, 54 holes for amateurs, 36 holes by KGC professionals, 18 holes for seniors and ladies whereas 9 holes matches were contested among juniors category ‘A’ and ‘B’ and veterans. The event continues to be the highest prize money golf event of the country, wherein; more than 600 enthusiast golfers participated from across the country.

The ceremony was attended by various civil and military dignitaries including officers, organisers, sponsors, golfers and media fraternity.