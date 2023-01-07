Muhammad Omar Iftikhar publishes his 1000th article

Karachi: /DNA/ – Seasoned writer and columnist, Muhammad Omar Iftikhar, has published his 1000th article. He has been contributing to Pakistan’s leading print publications since 2004. Over these years he has written on current affairs, social issues, sports, and communications among other topics. He also reviews books written by Pakistani and international authors. Omar has authored two books as well. Divided Species (2020) is a science fiction novel set in Karachi, which is the first novel of its kind. 20 Steps to Writing Articles (2022) shares insights on how to write articles for print and digital media.

While commenting on this occasion, Omar said, “I began writing at the age of 21. My passion to write eventually became my profession. My inclination to write strengthened over the years as I learned from my mistakes. The literary icons of Pakistan’s present and past helped me to finetune this craft.” Commenting on this milestone, Syed Ommer Amer, Founder of Daastan Publishing, said, “Omar is a meticulous writer whose contributions as a columnist need no introduction. He has written on important social issues and shaped the opinions of the readers. Every month, I keenly wait for his pieces to get published. My best wishes for his career.” Awais Khan, an award-winning author of ‘No Honour’ and ‘In The Company of Strangers’ and TED Speaker said, “Omar Iftikhar is a prolific writer with a very broad portfolio of work and it makes me very happy to see him succeed.”