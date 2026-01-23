MSME’s crucial for economic growth: ICCI President

ISLAMABAD, JAN 23 /DNA/ – President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Sardar Tahir Mehmood, has emphasized that achieving sustainable economic growth is directly linked to the strengthening of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), which he described as the backbone of Pakistan’s economy.

Talking to a representative delegation of industrial sector here on Friday, the ICCI President said that MSMEs play a pivotal role in employment generation, poverty reduction, export growth, and innovation, and are indispensable for achieving a sustainable GDP growth rate of 6–7 per cent which is only possible through localization and export driven industry. He stressed that without empowering MSMEs, long-term economic stability and inclusive growth would remain unattainable.

Sardar Tahir Mehmood noted that MSMEs account for a significant share of industrial output and provide livelihoods to millions across the country, particularly youth and women. He said that targeted policy support, access to affordable finance, technology upgradation, and skill development are critical to unlocking the full potential of this sector.

The ICCI President urged the government to create a conducive business environment for MSMEs by simplifying tax regimes, reducing the cost of doing business, ensuring energy affordability, and facilitating ease of access to credit. He also called for enhanced public-private collaboration to help MSMEs integrate into local and global value chains.

Highlighting ICCI’s role, he said that the Chamber is actively working to promote entrepreneurship, start-ups, and capacity building of small businesses through advocacy, training programmes, and strong linkages between academia and industry. “ICCI remains committed to supporting MSMEs so that they can transform into competitive, resilient, and growth-oriented enterprises,” he added.

Sardar Tahir Mehmood further stated that a vibrant MSME sector is essential for integrated innovation, boosting exports, and ensuring balanced regional development. He expressed confidence that focused reforms and sustained support for MSMEs would significantly contribute to economic resilience and sustainable development.