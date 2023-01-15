MQM stepping back from forming, running govts: Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

Nazir Siyal

KARACHI, Expressing outrage over federal and provincial

governments, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said on Sunday that his political party was

stepping back from forming and running governments besides rejecting

today’s local government (LG) polls in Karachi, Hyderabad and other

districts of Sindh.

While addressing a press conference with MQM-P central leaders, Dr

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that MQM is stepping back from facilitating

others to form and run governments. He categorically rejected the recent

phase of LG polls.

The political party also compiled a report regarding its decision to

boycott the LG polls and alleged mismanagement in the recent elections.

Siddiqui said that the citizens of Karachi and Hyderabad have rejected

to conspiracy against their cities by not participating in the LG polls.

He added that the low turnout of votes has proved the LG polls wrong.

The MQM-P convener said that the withdrawal of citizens from the LG

elections was a referendum regarding MQM-P’s popularity as the people

foiled a bid to snatch the local government elections and seizure of

their cities.

He questioned, “Can these representatives truly represent Karachi and

Hyderabad people with such a low turnout of voters? We salute to the

citizens’ political maturity and pro-democratic approach.”

Siddiqui said that MQM’s electoral politics is not dependent on the

Houses. He reminded that his political party had not participated in the

elections in 1993 and people supported the decision. He criticised

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) for failing to serve Karachiites despite getting a

chance after MQM withdrew the elections in 2001.