MQM-P slams Sindh govt over street crimes

Nazir Siyal

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday slammed the Sindh government over the woeful law and order situation and said robbers have been given the ‘licence to kill’ in Karachi.

Addressing media in Karachi, MQM-P leader Senator Faisal Sabzwari said the Home Ministry was with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for 16 years and the law and order situation in the province was still deplorable. He said multiple citizens were killed while resisting robberies during Ramadan. Billions of rupees of mobile phones were snatched in the metropolis, he said.

The senator alleged police of connivance for street crimes in Karachi saying robbers would not break the law without the support of the black sheep in the police department.

It is pertinent to mention that street crimes have gripped Karachi claiming lives of dozens of citizens in last few weeks. Many have been killed while resisting robberies, particularly in Ramadan.

From January till March, at least 50 citizens have lost their lives due to street crimes. Meanwhile, six robbers have been killed in 75 police encounters while 93 accused were arrested with injuries.

The MQM-P leader demanded the provincial government to increase police patrolling in middle class areas of the city.

Senator Sabzwari said, “We called on police officials and Sindh Rangers director general, while we will hold a meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari as well to discuss the law and order situation across the province.”

He demanded the formation of a neighbourhood security system warning that if the government did not form the system, then the MQM-P would itself do that, no matter what.

The senior politician urged the Sindh High Court (SHC) chief justice to take up the case of lawlessness in Karachi and summon all the relevant authorities and inquire them about the failure to overcome crimes in the city.

“Street crime has become an industry. Police should stop collecting ‘Eidi’ and put a bridle on the criminal elements,” he said.

Sabzwari lambasted Sindh Home Minister Zia ul Hassan Lanjar over his failure to control street crimes and reminded him that he was the home minister of the entire province and not a coordinator of a political personality.

MQM-P leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan, who was also present for the press conference, sarcastically congratulated the Sindh government over getting appointed the inspector general of its choice.

“The provincial government blackmailed the federal government to get the IG of its choice appointed. The news of the appointment of the new IG triggered a wave of happiness among the dacoits from Karachi to Kashmore,” said the MQM-P leader.

In the presence of an IG, they said the issue of law and order would deteriorate if their desired IG was not appointed, he said adding that “it seemed as if the robbers are given a licence to kill as they are shooting people dead over cell phones of few thousand rupees.”