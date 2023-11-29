MQM-P, PML-N discuss electoral alliance, seat adjustment

–Ahsan Iqbal expresses unwavering support for MQM-P

–Says robust LG system is priority for PML-N in country

KARACHI, NOV 29 (DNA) — Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) have held another round of talks on electoral alliance and seat adjustment ahead of the general elections 2024. The fresh round of talks was held at PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal’s residence.

The session was attended by MQM-P’s central leaders Dr Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal, Syed Aminul Haque, PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal, Zahid Hamid, Bashir Memon and Khawaja Saad Rafique. Both sides mulled over different options for political alliance, seat adjustment and others.

They also held consultations on ongoing talks with other political parties regarding the seat adjustment besides discussing the election campaign, rallies in Sindh and forming a grand alliance. MQM-P leaders presented a charter of constitutional amendments to the Local Government (LG) Act.

Speaking to media persons, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ahsan Iqbal said on Wednesday that his party had expressed unwavering support for the Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

Flanked by MQM-P leader Dr Farooq Sattar, the former planning minister said: “A robust local government system is a priority for the PML-N in the country. When it comes to the country’s future and addressing public concerns, there’s no platform more effective than local government”.

“The acceptance of constitutional amendments will go through the parliamentary process, according to Ahsan Iqbal. The constitutional amendments will grant constitutional protection to local governments, ensuring their continuity, regardless of provincial authorities,” Iqbal said.

He stated, “The goal is to secure the existence of local governments under constitutional provisions, similar to national and provincial assemblies.” Iqbal made it clear that the discussions with the MQM-P had also revolved around the forthcoming general elections.

“Both parties commit to working together to make principled decisions for issue resolution. The PML-N and MQM-P will cooperate with each other in the elections,” he said. Few days back, PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal expressed optimism that his party will win the upcoming elections.

The former planning minister said: “The PML-N can say this simply that it will develop the entire country the way it uplifted Lahore. We have built three mass transit projects”. He recalled the tenure of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), saying, “The biggest of all the challenges faced by the PDM was to save the country from default.’’

Iqbal slammed Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, saying, “What wonders the young leadership had done in Sindh. No single party had enjoyed a simple majority during the PDM’s tenure.” He took a dig at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, asserting, “The country is witnessing stability as the PTI chairman is behind bars”. — DNA