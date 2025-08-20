Mövenpick Islamabad Wins Big at the 1st Pakistan Int’l Food & Restaurant Awards 2025

DNA

ISLAMABAD, AUG 19: Islamabad’s premier high-rise hotel, Mövenpick Hotel Centaurus Islamabad received notable recognition at the 1st Pakistan International Food & Restaurant Awards organized by Brain Designers. The event hosted prominent chefs, hoteliers and dignitaries from both the private and public sector including Sardar Yasir Ilyas, Tourism Advisor to the Prime Minister of Pakistan and His Excellency Sardar Saleem Khan, the Governor of Punjab. Titled ‘Honoring the Heroes of Hospitality’, the event aimed to promote domestic food tourism and boost the industry with meaningful intersectional dialogue.

The team from Mövenpick Hotel Centaurus Islamabad received several awards, highlighting the dedication to excellence with which the hotel has operated since opening its doors in January 2025; Best Newcomer Restaurant, Zen Asia, Best Outdoor Dining, Sky 24, Chef of The Year, Chef Sadaqat Sohail, Executive Sous Chef at Mövenpick, Most Innovative & International Menu, Embers and Chef Frederic Boucault, Executive Chef at Mövenpick and Excellence in Food & Beverage Management, Vineta Dastoor, Director F&B at Mövenpick.

Sharing his thoughts on these stellar accolades, General Manager of Mövenpick Hotel Centaurus Islamabad, Nicolas Verdun remarked, “We are truly humbled by this recognition. Our teams work tirelessly to provide the finest services to valued guests and these awards are further testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence, inspiring us to work even harder and keep growing in the years to come.”

CEO of Brain Designer, Muhammad Rauf Raja shared his thoughts, “These acknowledgments and awards will help nurture the immense talent in our new generation. We have been actively working in the tourism & hospitality space for four years with a mission to promote tourism, foreign investment in Pakistan and showcase its great potential as a world-class destination to the world.”

Founded in 1948 by Ueli Prager, Mövenpick pioneered the Swiss restaurant scene and evolved into a premium international hotel brand renowned for its culinary excellence. Today, Mövenpick continues to embody the same ethos of generous hospitality, where food & drink is central to creating meaningful human connections, sparking creativity, and promoting positive change through kindness and care. With this philosophy in mind, Mövenpick curates a range of experiences designed to inspire guests and locals, fostering lasting memories and nurturing the inherent human desire for connection.