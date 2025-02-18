Mövenpick Islamabad unveils Pan-Asian fine dining experience

Zen Asia offers a curated selection of exquisite dishes from China, Japan, and Thailand, blending authenticity with innovation. Each dish is crafted with precision, served in an ambiance that seamlessly fuses elegance with breathtaking natural and urban vistas

ISLAMABAD: FEB 18 /DNA/ – D Mövenpick Hotel Centaurus Islamabad, the city’s premier high-rise hotel, welcomed ambassadors, dignitaries, and esteemed guests to celebrate the grand opening of Zen Asia, an extraordinary Pan-Asian restaurant on the 21st floor.

The event was graced by Senator Mushahid Hussain as the Chief Guest, who commended Mövenpick’s dedication to elevating Islamabad’s hospitality landscape with world-class dining experiences.

Zen Asia offers a curated selection of exquisite dishes from China, Japan, and Thailand, blending authenticity with innovation. Each dish is crafted with precision, served in an ambiance that seamlessly fuses elegance with breathtaking natural and urban vistas. Leading the culinary team is Chinese Executive Chef Liang Rui, whose extensive global experience positions Zen Asia as a game-changer in Islamabad’s dynamic food and beverage scene.

Speaking at the inauguration, Nicolas Verdun, General Manager of Mövenpick Hotel Centaurus Islamabad, expressed his excitement:

“We are thrilled to introduce this exceptional dining experience to Islamabad. Our teams have worked tirelessly to create a premium journey for our guests, ensuring excellence at every step. We invite food lovers and connoisseurs to explore the extraordinary flavors of Zen Asia—it’s truly worth it.”

Strategically located in the heart of Islamabad, Zen Asia offers an unrivaled setting with sweeping views of the Margalla Hills and the city’s picturesque skyline. With its fusion of world-class service, culinary artistry, and a captivating ambiance, this new restaurant is set to become a landmark destination for fine dining in the capital.