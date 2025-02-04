Mövenpick Hotel opens its doors in the heart of the Capital

DNA

ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN – 4 FEB 2025 – Mövenpick Hotels, the brand synonymous with Swiss hospitality and culinary excellence, expands its global footprint with the opening of Mövenpick Hotel Centaurus Islamabad. As the city’s first premium high-rise hotel, this landmark addition to the Mövenpick portfolio is set to redefine hospitality in Pakistan’s capital, offering world-class services, unparalleled dining experiences, and cutting-edge event facilities designed to deliver extraordinary and lasting moments.

Strategically located adjacent to the city’s iconic Centaurus Mall, Mövenpick Hotel Centaurus Islamabad offers convenient access to shopping, entertainment, and cultural landmarks that celebrate Pakistan’s rich heritage. Its proximity to key corporate districts, business hubs, and diplomatic institutions positions the hotel as an ideal choice for both business and leisure travelers. Islamabad’s status as a thriving business hub makes the hotel a welcome addition to the city’s growing hospitality sector.

The hotel features 380 elegantly designed rooms and suites, including an opulent Presidential Suite. Guests can enjoy a range of amenities, from a state-of-the-art fitness center and a spa with eight treatment rooms, to the city’s first helipad, ensuring seamless VIP arrivals and departures.

Mövenpick Hotel Centaurus Islamabad is a paradise for food enthusiasts, offering an array of seven dining experiences that cater to diverse tastes and preferences. Café Swiss welcomes guests with its cozy ambiance, serving premium coffee blends, refreshing juices, and light snacks. The Marketplace presents a vibrant all-day dining option, blending Pakistani and Continental flavours while offering panoramic views of the natural landscape and urban skyline. For those craving Mediterranean flavours, Desert Rose provides an oasis of exquisite dishes infused with classic Middle Eastern hospitality. Embers is a haven for meat lovers, featuring premium cuts and seafood prepared with unique flavours and techniques. Zen Asia transports diners to the Far East with its authentic Japanese, Thai, and Chinese delicacies, ensuring a truly immersive experience. Sky 24, the rooftop lounge, offers breathtaking views of the Margalla Hills, complemented by handcrafted drinks and gourmet bites. For an authentic taste of Pakistan, Koh delivers a rich culinary journey through the country’s diverse regional flavours, promising a memorable dining experience.

Adding to the indulgence, Mövenpick’s signature Chocolate Hour, held daily in the lobby, offers guests an opportunity to enjoy an array of Swiss chocolate desserts, celebrating the brand’s heritage with an irresistible sweet touch.

The grand opening ceremony was attended by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif, and Philip Jones, Senior Vice President of Operations for Accor’s Premium Midscale and Economy brands in the Middle East, alongside distinguished dignitaries and industry leaders dedicated to advancing Pakistan’s economic and cultural potential.

Philip Jones, Jones, Senior Vice President of Operations for Accor’s Premium Midscale and Economy brands in the Middle East said: “The unveiling of Mövenpick Hotel Centaurus Islamabad marks a significant milestone in our commitment to redefining hospitality in Pakistan. Perfectly positioned in the heart of the city, this exceptional property combines a strategic location with world-class amenities, setting a new benchmark for the region’s hospitality landscape.”

‘’Our vision is to establish Mövenpick Hotel Centaurus Islamabad as a true destination – a place where guests can immerse themselves in the vibrant tapestry of Pakistani culture, forge meaningful connections, and experience the exceptional hospitality that defines Mövenpick.” adds Nicolas Verdun, General Manager at Mövenpick Hotel Centaurus Islamabad. “We are committed to elevating Pakistan’s diverse tourism and hospitality industry through our signature Swiss-inspired services, culinary excellence, and sustainable practices. We take immense pride in contributing to the region’s transformation”.

Mövenpick Hotel Centaurus Islamabad is set to become the city’s leading venue for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE). The hotel features two grand ballrooms that can accommodate up to 700 guests, providing the perfect setting for weddings, corporate events, and social gatherings. Additionally, the property boasts eight meeting rooms, each bathed in natural light and equipped with technology to meet the diverse needs of event planners and attendees. A dedicated team of experienced professionals are on hand to ensure flawless execution, creating unforgettable experiences for every occasion.

With sustainability at its core, the property is implementing a range of eco-friendly initiatives aimed at minimizing its ecological footprint. The hotel has eliminated single-use plastics to reduce environmental impact, while also harnessing solar energy solutions to contribute to Islamabad’s green future. Water conservation and waste reduction programs have been introduced to ensure sustainable resource management. Furthermore, the hotel incorporates accessible designs that promote inclusivity, ensuring a comfortable experience for guests of all abilities. Through these efforts, Mövenpick Hotel Centaurus Islamabad continues to align itself with global sustainability standards while enhancing guest experiences with environmentally responsible practices.

Guests can unlock exclusive privileges through ALL, Accor’s award-winning loyalty program. Whether dining at the hotel’s restaurants, booking a stay, or attending special events, ALL members enjoy priority access, tailored experiences, and special discounts. Membership is free and available to all.

With a rich legacy spanning over 75 years, Mövenpick continues to blend generous hospitality with culinary innovation. Mövenpick Hotel Centaurus Islamabad embodies this spirit, offering an experience that is elegant, welcoming, and truly memorable.