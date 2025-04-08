MoU signed to improve coordination against drugs

RAWALPINDI, Apr 08 (DNA): A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed Tuesday between the Anti-Narcotics Force(ANF) & Excise & Taxation and Anti-Narcotics(E&T-AN), Balochistan, to synergize efforts against drug abuse at Regional Directorate ANF Balochistan/Coastal.

The ceremony was attended by the Secretary (E&T-AN), Balochistan Zafar Ali Bhukhari, Regional Directorate ANF Balochistan/Coastal Commander Brig Adnan Danish Khan and Director General ANF Maj Gen Abdul Moeed.

The ANF, being the leading CN LEA at the federal level, will work in union with the province to curtail the menace of drugs and save future generations.