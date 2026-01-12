Motorway travellers advised to follow official updates amid dense fog

ISLAMABAD, JAN 12 (APP/DNA): Travellers on the motorway on Monday urged to stay updated through official advisories and plan their journeys carefully, as dense fog has reduced visibility and authorities continue to assess road conditions before reopening affected stretches.

The Motorway spokesperson, with various media channels, issued a special message urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel due to dense fog.

He emphasized that visibility on the roads is severely reduced and traveling under such conditions can be extremely dangerous.

He further advised that if driving becomes unavoidable, motorists should use fog lights, maintain safe distances from other vehicles, and drive at reduced speeds to prevent accidents.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and provide regular updates to ensure public safety.

He further said several key motorway sections across Punjab were closed as dense fog swept the region, with authorities urging motorists to exercise caution and follow official updates.

Motorway has advised motorists to use fog lights while driving and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles to avoid accidents in low-visibility conditions, adding, drivers are also urged to reduce their speed and stay alert on the roads until visibility improves.

He stressed that unnecessary travel should be avoided during the fog, and motorists should follow official advisories and updates to ensure their safety.

Emergency services are on high alert to respond promptly to any incidents on the affected motorway sections.