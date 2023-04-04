Motorway Police reunited  a missing student of Madrasa with his mother

FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN

ATTOCK (APRIL-04): The mobile squad of Motorway Police on Tuesday reunited a missing student of Madrasa with his mother. Motorways police spokesman told that Motorway Police officers near M-1 Swabi saw a seven-year-old child in distress.On seeking information, it was found that the child was studying in a madrasa in the Attock district from where he left but lost his way to home.The child did not have any contact number or addresswho was taken into protective custody by the Motorway Police. Meanwhile, using all resources, including contacting the district police and announcements in mosques, the child’s home was eventually traced.

The child’s father had died, and he was safely handed over to his mother to which she thanked the Motorway Police.