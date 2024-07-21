Motorway lady cop escape unhurt in firing incident
ISLAMABAD, Jul 21 (APP): A sub-inspector of Motorway Police on Sunday escaped unhurt after two motorcyclists opened fire on her personal vehicle near Nowshera Mardan Road, Bara Banda, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
According to a spokesperson for Motorway Police, Sub-Inspector Jawaria Shah was on her way to duty on the highway when the incident occurred.
A heavy contingent of Motorway Police and District Nowshera police station Risalpur immediately reached the scene and launched an investigation into the incident.
An FIR was registered, and a search operation underway to apprehend the unknown accused.
