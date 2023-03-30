Motorcyclists crushed to death

FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN

ATTOCK (MARCH-28): Two young motorcyclists on Wednesday crushed to death by a reckless car driver near Three Miles Chowk Kamra Road of Attock City. Police said, two students identified as Abdullah (19 years) son of Hadayatullah and Mustafeerurrehman (18 years) son of Aziz urrehman were on their way when they were hit by an over speeded car near three mile chowk at Kamra Road which resulted their instant death on the spot. On getting information, rescue 1122 rushed to the crime scene and shifted their dead bodies to the Asfandyar District Headquarters Hospital Attock. Subsequently, their bodies were handed over to their real heirs after completing their detailed autopsy. Meanwhile, case was registered by the local police and investigation were underway.