Motorcycle lifter gang busted

                SARGODHA, Aug 18 (APP):Sargodha police busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang and recovered stolen bikes from their possession.

Police said that a special team was constituted on the direction of DPO to arrest the bike lifter gang.The team conducted raid and arrested three members of ‘Shani’ gang,besides recovering nine stolen motorcycles from them.

They were identified as –ring leader Shani, Muhammad Akram and  Muhammad Waqas.

Police said the accused confessed to have committed nine robberies while further investigation was underway.

