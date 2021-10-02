Motivating the BRI through China-Pak textile education coop: DHU Dean

BEIJING, Oct 02 (DNA): The growing number of Pakistani youth studying at

Donghua University, Shanghai will contribute to the construction of

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Belt and Road Initiative and

in the future “it will also provide more professionals to Pakistan,”

said Dean of International Cultural Exchange School at Donghua

University, Prof. Yao Weixin.

On May 21 1951, China and Pakistan established diplomatic relations.

Over the past 70 years, cultural and economic exchange helped both

countries set a glorious course, side by side. It just so happens that

this year, Donghua University also celebrates its 70th anniversary. And

throughout the decades, DHU has welcomed many students from the “Iron

Brother”.

DHU is a world-class and high-level research university, with focus on

textiles, materials and costume designing. It has absorbed a large

number of Pakistani students and trained them into professional talents.

“In 1975, we recruited the first batch of Pakistani students. In nearly

half a century, the number of high-level Pakistani talents at Donghua

University has increased rapidly, mainly science and engineering

graduate students.

At present, we have a total of 74 Pakistani students, of which only

three are undergraduates, and the others are master and doctoral

students”, noted Prof. Yao Weixin, the Dean of International Cultural

Exchange School at the Donghua University, in an exclusive interview

with China Economic Net.

“Here I realized rapid personal growth. I have learned the professional

knowledge of textile chemistry and became a start up founder from an

ordinary student”, mentioned Faizan Shafiq, a doctoral student. “My

teachers and classmates have helped me a lot, none of them showed

impatience. The idea of starting up my own business was also supported

firmly by my tutor. Moreover, he found a textile foundry for me. As a

matter of fact, not only me, but all Pakistani students regard DHU as

our second home.”

From 2011, Donghua University has taken a new step in its teaching plan

for cultivating Pakistani students. DHU organized faculties of textiles,

materials, chemistry, information and other disciplines to offer nine

professional courses such as textile engineering taught in English,

which have greatly met the learning needs of Pakistani students.

“We give them warm care in daily life, but in academic sector, they must

abide by the same standards as Chinese students in examinations, thesis

defenses, and paper publishing, urging them to study assiduously in

order to truly become talents and contribute to China-Pakistan

cooperation,” Prof. Yao said.

In addition, social practice is also the top priority for the training

of Pakistani students at Donghua University. So far, through practical

projects, Pakistani students have visited various types of textile

companies in the Yangtze River Delta region. Many Chinese enterprises,

including Shanghai Textile and Zhejiang Antai, have set up practice

bases for them.

Over the years, Donghua University has made unremitting efforts for

technical cooperation and talent training in the textile industry in the

construction of the Belt and Road Initiative. In 2017, it was approved

to be the host institution of the National Silk Road Scholarship. In

September of the same year, DHU welcomed the first batch of 30 students

who obtained the scholarship, 14 of whom were Pakistani students. Up to

now, 62 Pakistani students have won this scholarship.

On December 8, 2018, a total of 33 textile-related universities from 19

countries formally established the World Textile University Alliance.

The Alliance aims to strengthen higher education, textile industry and

fashion design and technology-related exchanges and mutual learning

among all countries and particularly along the Belt and Road.

Donghua University has joined hands with the National Textile University

of Pakistan to become a founding member of the WTUA, according to Prof.

Yao.

====