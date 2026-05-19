Moscow, Islamabad affirm shared stance on global security issues

MOSCOW, /DNA/ – On May 18, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Tahir Hussain Andrabi co-chaired the 16th meeting of the Russia-Pakistani Consultative Group on Strategic Stability in Moscow.

During a confident and detailed exchange of views the two sides discussed topical issues of international security and global stability, as well as matters related to arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation.

The meeting confirmed the affinity of approaches of Russia and Pakistan on most of the discussed issues. The sides confirmed their intention to continue such interaction and coordination at the relevant international fora.

It was agreed to hold the 17th meeting of the Consultative Group next year in Islamabad.