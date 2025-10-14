Moscow calls for Kabul, Islamabad to show restraint

MOSCOW, OCT 14 /DNA/ – Russia’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova’s comment regarding the escalation on the Afghan-Pakistani border

We have been following with concern the reports of a new escalation along the Afghan-Pakistani border on October 10–11. Kabul and Islamabad have provided differing interpretations of the nature of the clashes and the reasons behind the escalation.

Exchanges of airstrikes and gunfire have effectively spread across the entire border area, including the Pashtun tribal belt. There have been casualties among military personnel on both sides.

According to the latest information, the situation is now stabilising. We welcome this development.

We call on Kabul and Islamabad to exercise restraint and forbearance, and to address any disagreements through political and diplomatic means.

We look forward to the resumption of constructive dialogue between Afghanistan and Pakistan – two countries friendly to Russia – including on counterterrorism and regional security issues.