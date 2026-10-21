Moscow arrests German ‘mercenary’

DNA

MOSCOW: Russia’s FSB security services have arrested a German national accused of being a “mercenary” for Ukraine, Russian media reported Wednesday.

“The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation has detained a German citizen who is a serving member of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” said a statement cited by state news agencies.

According to the FSB, the man, who had previously fought in Afghanistan and Syria, arrived in Ukraine last November and signed a three-year contract with the Ukrainian army, but had deserted after not receiving promised wages.

Born in 1976 and described as a “sniper,” the German national had reportedly also served in Ukraine between 2016 and 2018.

The FSB also released a video, published on Telegram by the TASS news agency, in which the detained man — his face uncovered — spoke in German.

The German foreign ministry was aware of the reports of the man’s arrest, a spokeswoman told reporters in Berlin.

“As a rule, I do not comment on possible individual cases,” she said, adding that the priority now was “to establish the facts, which we are of course pursuing, including through our embassy in Moscow.”

Russia, which launched a full-scale offensive against Ukraine in February 2022, frequently announces arrests of alleged collaborators with Kyiv.

The arrest came a week after Russia said it arrested a Swedish man whom it also accused of fighting for Ukraine and a Japanese journalist it accused of espionage.