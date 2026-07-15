Morocco signs agreement to join Gaza international force, state media say

RABAT, JUL 15: Morocco signed an agreement on Wednesday to participate in the International Stabilization Force (ISF) for Gaza, state media reported.

The agreement was signed in Rabat at a meeting attended by Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, senior defense officials and Nickolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace envoy for Gaza, along with a delegation including the commander of the ISF, the state news agency MAP said.

The agreement “reflects the shared determination to contribute, through concrete humanitarian and security actions, to the establishment of a climate of peace and security in the region,” MAP quoted a statement from the Moroccan defense administration as saying.

The Gaza Peace Council and ISF leadership welcomed Morocco’s decision to join the initiative, citing its planned deployment of senior military officers, gendarmerie and police personnel, as well as the creation of a military field hospital, MAP said.

A close US ally, Morocco restored diplomatic ties with Israel in 2020 and supports a two-state solution to the Middle East conflict.