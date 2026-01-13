Morocco records recovery in dam reserves after recent rainfall

RABAT, Jan 13: Morocco has overcome the effects of a seven-year drought, recording a significant recovery in water inflows that has raised dam fill levels to 46 percent, according to Nizar Baraka, Moroccan Minister of Equipment and Water.

Speaking before the House of Representatives, Baraka said water inflows reached 3.5 billion cubic metres between early September and 12 January, with 3.1 billion cubic metres recorded in the past month alone. Total reserves rose to 7.7 billion cubic metres, compared to 28 percent during the same period last year, the Maghreb Arabe Press Agency reported.

He attributed the improvement to a 95 percent rainfall surplus and exceptional snowfall, which have secured drinking water supplies nationwide for a full year, providing greater flexibility in resource management.

Baraka stressed that the temporary improvement would not slow strategic plans, noting that the government continues to accelerate desalination projects and advance the “water highway” linking the Sebou basin with the Bouregreg and Oum Er-Rbia basins to ensure long-term water security.