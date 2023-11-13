Morocco and Azerbaijan Relations Poised for Bright Prospects

DNA

Rabat: Morocco and Azerbaijan hailed, on Monday in Rabat, the excellence of their bilateral cooperation and underlined their common will to open new perspectives for a fruitful and mutually beneficial partnership.

Co-chairing the work of the 2nd session of the Joint Cooperation Commission, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, “expressed their satisfaction with the level reached by bilateral cooperation, thanks to the High Guidance of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and His Excellency President Ilham Aliyev”.

The session, which was attended by a large Azerbaijani delegation representing numerous ministries and state institutions, was an opportunity for the two countries to consolidate their commitment to further promoting cooperation in various fields.

On this occasion, four agreements and Memorandums of Understanding in various fields were signed between the two countries, illustrating the determination of Morocco and Azerbaijan to diversify and deepen their cooperation relations.

The Morocco-Azerbaijan Business Forum scheduled for Tuesday in Rabat promises to further strengthen economic ties between the two countries, reflecting the importance of this promising relationship for the future.

Discussions at this session of the Joint Commission also focused on the prospects for establishing triangular cooperation for the benefit of African partner countries. This initiative is in line with the High Guidelines of HM King Mohammed VI, who places Africa and South-South cooperation at the heart of the Kingdom’s foreign policy. Azerbaijan is also showing a growing interest in developing its relations with the African continent, paving the way for mutually beneficial opportunities for the triangular activities envisaged.

At this session of the Joint Commission, discussions between the two parties took place in an atmosphere of understanding and friendship, reflecting the excellent relations that bind the Kingdom and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Morocco was among the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan’s independence in December 1991. The following year, the two countries formally established diplomatic relations, laying the foundations for a long and fruitful relationship.

In 2007, Azerbaijan accredited its first ambassador resident in Rabat. In 2008, Morocco took a similar step, accrediting its first ambassador to Baku. These acts consolidated the two capitals’ commitment to intensifying their political ties and strengthening their economic partnership.

Over the years, relations between Morocco and Azerbaijan have reached a level of excellence, characterized by solidarity, mutual trust, reciprocal respect and mutual support on issues of common interest.

This includes a real convergence of views on the sanctity of the principle of safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of States, which is an essential point in maintaining peace and stability in their respective regions.