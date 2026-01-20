Moroccan National Football Team honored by Royal Reception after AFCON Final

RABAT, JAN 20 /DNA/ – Under the High Instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, the Prince Moulay Rachid received on Monday at the Royal Guests Palace in Rabat the members of the National Football Team, finalists of the Africa Cup of Nations (Morocco-2025).

On this occasion, the Moulay Rachid was greeted by the President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, Fouzi Lekjaa, the National Team coach, Walid Regragui, and the members of the National Team, before posing for a commemorative photo.

This reception reflects the High Benevolence with which His Majesty the King, has continually surrounded the youth and supported their development through sports, and the particular interest the Sovereign attaches to this sector in general, and to football in particular.

H.M. King Mohammed VI, sent, immediately after the end of the final match between the national team and its Senegalese counterpart, a message of congratulations to the members of the National Team.

In this message, the Sovereign emphasized that, “through this distinguished campaign, you have demonstrated that perseverance, dedication, and team spirit are the keys to achieving excellence” and “also shown the world what Moroccan and African youth can accomplish when they believe in their talents and abilities”.

“You also proved, through determination and your heroic and honorable performance, the importance of my strategic vision to invest in human capital and modernize the Kingdom’s infrastructure, which demonstrated their resilience and their world-class level of preparation ahead of the organization of the 2030 World Cup,” HM the King stated in His message.