Moroccan national dies in Italy

News Desk

RABAT: ‌Morocco’s foreign ministry said it was concerned by the death of a national during a police arrest in Bologna in Italy and urged a “thorough investigation.”

Moroccan-born Abderrahim Fakir ‌died on ‌Sunday after ‌police were ⁠called to the ⁠Pilastro neighborhood on the outskirts of the northern Italian city to deal with a man who ⁠was behaving aggressively and damaging ‌a ‌vehicle.

The Moroccan ministry ‌called on Tuesday ‌night for the necessary explanations regarding the death to be provided and for responsibility ‌to be established.

The death triggered ⁠anti-police ⁠protests in Bologna on Monday that left dozens of officers injured.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called for a full investigation into the death and also condemned the subsequent clashes with police.