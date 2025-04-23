Moroccan Film “Mica” Screened at Francophone Film Mela in Islamabad

Mahnoor Ansar/DNA

ISLAMABAD — The Moroccan film “Mica, Poor Child” captivated audiences in Islamabad this week as part of the ongoing Francophone Film Mela, a cultural showcase celebrating French-speaking countries and their cinematic contributions.

The screening was graced by the presence of Mohamed Karmoune, Ambassador of Morocco to Pakistan, who introduced the film and shared its significance with the audience. In his opening remarks, the Ambassador described the film as a poignant reflection of childhood struggle, societal inequality, and resilience—themes that resonate far beyond the borders of Morocco.

“This film tells a story that is both deeply Moroccan and universally human,” the Ambassador noted. “It sheds light on the challenges faced by children from underprivileged backgrounds, while also highlighting their courage, their dreams, and their capacity to overcome hardship.”

Directed by a rising talent in Moroccan cinema, “Mica, follows the life of Mica, a young boy from an impoverished neighborhood, navigating the complexities of daily survival. With minimal resources but a heart full of hope, Mica’s journey portrays both the beauty and the harshness of growing up in a marginalized community.

The film was well-received by the audience, who praised its powerful storytelling, emotional depth, and compelling performances. It offered a rare glimpse into the socio-economic realities of Morocco, brought to life through a lens of empathy and artistic sensitivity.

The Francophone Film Mela, organized by the embassies of French-speaking countries in Pakistan in collaboration with local cultural institutions, aims to promote diversity, dialogue, and mutual understanding through cinema. The inclusion of Mica highlights Morocco’s growing influence in the global film industry and its commitment to sharing stories that matter.

As the Mela continues to bring films from around the Francophone world to Islamabad, “Mica” stands out as a moving example of how cinema can transcend borders and connect people through shared human experiences.