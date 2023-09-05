Moroccan ambassador meets FM Jilani

ISLAMABAD, Sept 5 /DNA/ – Moroccan Ambassador Mohamed Karmoune held a constructive meeting with Foreign Minister Jalil Jilani. Both dignitaries expressed their contentment with the current state of bilateral relations between Morocco and Pakistan.



During the meeting, they engaged in fruitful discussions about the exciting prospects for trade, investment, and joint ventures (JVs) between the two nations.



This meeting signifies the commitment of Morocco and Pakistan to strengthen their ties and explore new avenues of cooperation.