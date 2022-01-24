Moroccan ambassador meets COAS Gen. Bajwa

RAWALPINDI, JAN 24: /DNA/ – Mohamed Karmoune, Ambassador of Morocco to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence, security cooperation & regional security situation including Afghanistan were discussed.

COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with Morocco and we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.