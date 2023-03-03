More than Rs.10 million revenue is being generated: MPR

FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN

ATTOCK (MARCH-03): The Assistant Director of Machine Readable Passport Office Attock Mr. Naseer-u-din while talking to the media on Friday has said that more than Rs.10 million revenue is being generated to the national exchequer under passport head within one month and now One Window Operation is also being launched up at Machine Readable Passport (MRP) office Attockto facilitate the general public of the district within shortest possible time. He said hundreds of passport applicants on daily basis who will be extended all well-equipped on line network facilities through a single desk in line with the prescribed policy guide lines of the federal government.He said that an average 400 people (ladies and gents) usually coming across the district to avail new passports/ renewal of their passports daily. The Assistant Director Pass Port Attock Mr.Naseer u din said this office is also generating more than Rs 10 million revenue on monthly basis for the national exchequer.Respondingdifferent questions, he said that utmost efforts are being made to facilitate people visiting this office despite facing acute shortage of technical experts in his office since long. Mr. Naseer u din further said that ordinary MRP can be delivered after a month while urgent MRP can be made available within 14 days, he added.