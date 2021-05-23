More than 125,000 Myanmar teachers suspended for opposing coup
NAYPYIDAW: In Myanmar, the military government has suspended 125,000 school teachers and 19,500 university staff under the charge of joining a civil disobedience movement to oppose the military coup in February.
The step has been taken days before the start of a new school year, which some teachers and parents are boycotting as part of the campaign.
