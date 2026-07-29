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Monal’s farewell for Kazkh, Azeri envoys

| July 29, 2026
Monal’s farewell for Kazkh, Azeri envoys

ISLAMABAD, 29 JULY (DNA) —  Chairman Monal Group Luqman Ali Afzal hosted farewell dinner for the Ambassadors of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov and Kazakhstan Yerzhen Kistafin, at his residents.

 A large number of guests hailing from various walks of life gathered to bid farewell to the outgoing ambassadors. President RCCI Usman Shaukat and Group Leader Sohail Altaf also in the picture.   — DNA

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