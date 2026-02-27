Monal Group hosts grand Iftar at newly inaugurated rooftop venue

The event drew hundreds of distinguished guests who gathered to break their fast amid an exquisite culinary experience and a serene ambiance. Attendees were treated to mesmerizing sunset views over Islamabad,

ISLAMABAD, FEB 27 /DNA/ – Chairman of The Monal Group, Luqman Ali Afzal, hosted a splendid Iftar dinner at the newly inaugurated Monal restaurant located on the rooftop of IMARAT Downtown Mall, marking a soft opening of this iconic dining destination during the holy month of Ramadan.

The event drew hundreds of distinguished guests who gathered to break their fast amid an exquisite culinary experience and a serene ambiance. Attendees were treated to mesmerizing sunset views over Islamabad, adding a magical touch to the evening as the sun dipped below the horizon.

Among the prominent figures present were Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, federal and provincial ministers, diplomats, leading members of the business community, civil society representatives, and prominent media personalities.

Their attendance underscored the significance of the occasion in fostering unity and goodwill during Ramadan. Guests savored a delectable spread of traditional Pakistani dishes alongside continental favorites, all prepared to Monal’s renowned high standards.

Attendees praised the impeccable arrangements, elegant decor, thoughtful hospitality, and the breathtaking panoramic environment offered by the rooftop setting one of the largest in the capital, providing stunning city vistas. This Iftar served as a soft launch for Monal’s latest branch at IMARAT Downtown, following the brand’s grand opening earlier in 2025-2026 after its relocation and revival in partnership with IMARAT Group.

The venue revives the beloved Monal legacy with modern elegance, signature cuisine, and unparalleled views, positioning it as a premier dining spot along the Islamabad Expressway. Luqman Ali Afzal welcomed guests warmly, emphasizing Monal’s commitment to excellence and community during Ramadan.

The evening embodied the spirit of togetherness, reflection, and celebration central to the month. The new Monal rooftop promises to become a go-to destination for fine dining, family outings, and special events, blending Islamabad’s iconic flavors with contemporary luxury.