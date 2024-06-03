Mohsin Naqvi’s Prompt Action: Islamabad Police arrests suspect in Saudi citizens robbery case

DNA

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3: On the directions of Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi, Islamabad Police has arrested a suspect involved in snatching mobile phones from Saudi citizens in Sector F-8, within 12 hours. Islamabad Police has also recovered the both mobile phones.

Investigation is under way from the arrested accused while further raids are being conducted to arrest his accomplice. Islamabad Police traced the suspect through Mobile technology, cameras and human intelligence. IG Islamabad Police Ali Nasir Rizvi and DIG Ali Raza visited Saudi Embassy and handed over the recovered mobile phones to the the Saudi embassy officials.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has appreciated the IG Islamabad Police, DIG, and entire team for their swift action. He also announced that the police team will be awarded appreciation certificates for their excellent work.