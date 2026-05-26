Mohsin Naqvi visits Mina Camps, reviews pilgrim facilities

MAKKAH, MAY 26: /DNA/ – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Pakistani Hajj camps in Mina. He inspected various camps and reviewed the facilities provided to the pilgrims. He met several pilgrims, especially elderly ones, and inquired about their well-being.

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‎Mohsin Naqvi also met a 100-year-old pilgrim personally and asked about his health, praising his determination and spirit.

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‎The Interior Minister asked the pilgrims about the facilities provided at the camps, including accommodation and food arrangements. The pilgrims stated that the arrangements this time were good, although they faced some issues which were resolved with the cooperation of the staff.

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‎Mohsin Naqvi appreciated the efforts made by Sardar Muhammad Yousaf and his team in resolving the pilgrims’ issues.

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‎Interior Minister said that every pilgrim is very special and that staff is available to resolve all their concerns.

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‎Mohsin Naqvi further stated that the Government of Saudi Arabia has provided excellent immigration facilitation for Pakistani pilgrims this year. He expressed special gratitude to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Saudi Ministry of Hajj.