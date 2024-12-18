Mohsin Naqvi Visits King Fahd Security College In Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: DEC 18 (DNA):Riyadh: Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi paid a detailed visit to King Fahd Security College, Saudi Arabia. Director General King Fahd Security College Major General Dr. Ali Al-Daij welcomed Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on his arrival.

Mohsin Naqvi visited various departments of King Fahd Security College and appreciated the modern standards of higher education. He praised the college’s master’s program and described it as compatible with the requirements of the new era. He appreciated the 5-year strategic plan of the College and the efforts of the college’s Director General.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also had a meeting with the Director General King Fahd Security College Dr. Ali Al-Daij. During the meeting, the exchange program for the study tours and training of graduates of both countries were discussed. Mohsin Naqvi invited the master’s degree graduates of King Fahd Security College to visit Pakistan on study tours under the exchange program.

It was also proposed to conduct short-term training courses for Pakistani graduates at King Fahd Security College. Interior Minister said that King Fahd Security College is undoubtedly a state-of-the-art institution, which is remarkable example of Saudi Leadership’s innovative and futuristic vision. He also visited the Forensic Science Institute established in the college.

He was given a detailed briefing regarding the activities of King Fahd Security College. During the briefing, it was informed that King Fahd Security College offers master’s degrees in artificial intelligence, leadership management and security applications. The college also provides security scholarships to international universities.