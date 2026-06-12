Mohsin Naqvi visits injured security personnel at CMH Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, 12 JUN (DNA) — Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Peshawar on Friday to inquire about the well-being of injured personnel from the Pakistan Army and the Federal Constabulary, commending their courage and dedication in the line of duty. During the visit, Naqvi met each injured officer and soldier individually, expressing concern for their recovery and offering words of encouragement. He praised the wounded personnel for their unwavering commitment and professionalism, saying their sacrifices reflected the highest traditions of service to the nation.

The interior minister also received detailed briefings from doctors regarding the treatment and medical condition of the injured personnel. He emphasized the importance of providing the best possible healthcare and rehabilitation facilities to those who had sustained injuries while carrying out their responsibilities. Addressing the injured soldiers, Naqvi said they had displayed extraordinary bravery in thwarting the malicious designs of “Fitna al-Khawarij,” a term used by the government for militant groups involved in terrorist activities.

“You courageously foiled the nefarious ambitions of Fitna al-Khawarij,” he told the wounded personnel. “You are the heroes of the nation, and we are all proud of you.”He added that the country’s security remained strong because of the sacrifices and vigilance of its brave servicemen. “With courageous sons of the soil like you standing guard, no enemy conspiracy can succeed,” Naqvi remarked.

The visit underscored the government’s support for security forces engaged in counterterrorism operations and highlighted the sacrifices made by personnel working to maintain peace and stability in the country. Also present on the occasion were Shahab Ali Shah, Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Nazeer Ahmed Gada, Inspector General of the Federal Constabulary. — DNA