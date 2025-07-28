Mohsin Naqvi visits home of martyr Major

RAWALPINDI, JUL 28: /DNA/ – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the residence of Major Zeeyyad Salim, who was martyred in Balochistan. The Interior Minister met with the martyr’s mother, brothers, sister, and family members. He expressed condolences, offered Fatiha, and prayed for the elevation of the martyr’s ranks and patience for the bereaved family.

‎The Interior Minister cimmended the high morale of Major Zeeyyad Salim’s mother, sister, and brothers, saying, “Mothers like you are the pride of the nation.” He saluted the greatness, bravery, and resilience of the martyr’s mother. “The sacrifices of martyr families are beyond repayment,” he said, “Major Zeeyyad Salim’s extraordinary sacrifice will always be remembered. We will ensure your family is looked after in every way possible.”

‎The martyr’s brother shared the last audio message of Major Zeeyyad Salim with the Interior Minister. The mother recalled, “My son had married shortly before his martyrdom and his love for the homeland was extreme. She added despite being injured, Zeeyyad kept rescuing his comrades and did not care about his wounds. She stated that after my husband, now my son too has sacrificed his life for the nation.” She added, “I have always stood by the country and the Pakistan Army and will continue to do so.”

‎It is worth noting that Major Zeeyyad Salim’s father, Brigadier Muhammad Saleem, was also martyred in 2005 while defending the motherland.

‎Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa and Inspector General of Islamabad Police Ali Nasir Rizvi were also present on the occasion.