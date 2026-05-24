Mohsin Naqvi, Sarfraz Bugti vow to bring Quetta blast terrorists to justice

‎‎QUETTA, MAY 24 /DNA/ – A special meeting was held in Quetta under the chairmanship of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti. During the meeting, the IG Balochistan Police presented the preliminary report regarding the explosion near Quetta’s Chaman Phatak.

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‎The participants strongly condemned the cowardly attack on innocent civilians and expressed deep sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated that the federal government stands shoulder to shoulder with the Balochistan government in this hour of grief. He said that the attackers had displayed extreme barbarity by targeting innocent people and added that the sacrifices of the martyrs would always be remembered.

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‎Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti thanked Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, saying that he has always stood with Balochistan in every difficult time. He said that they are indebted to the blood of the martyrs and that the terrorists of “Fitna al-Hindustan” would be brought to justice. He further stated that the families of the martyrs would not be left alone and that he is personally supervising the medical treatment of the injured.

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‎The IG Balochistan Police and officers of law enforcement agencies also attended the meeting.