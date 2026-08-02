Mohsin Naqvi reviews public services at NADRA Shimla Pahari Center

LAHORE, 02 AUG (DNA) — Federal Interior, Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday paid a surprise visit to the 24/7 NADRA Mega Center at Shimla Pahari and expressed satisfaction over the significant improvement in public service delivery. He said that citizens’ trust and satisfaction were the true benchmarks of any public institution’s success.

During the visit, the minister inspected various service counters and reviewed arrangements made for applicants seeking Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs), Family Registration Certificates (FRCs) and other NADRA documents. He interacted with citizens waiting for their turn and inquired about the processing time, quality of services and overall facilities being provided at the center.

The citizens informed the minister that the previous situation of overcrowding,long queues and hours-long waiting had been eliminated, adding that they were now being served within minutes. Several visitors said they received their token and reached the counter within five minutes without facing any inconvenience. An elderly citizen appreciated the cooperative attitude of the staff, saying his work was completed within a few minutes, while an elderly woman offered prayers for the minister and the NADRA staff for ensuring respectful and efficient public service.

Mohsin Naqvi also met the staff at different counters and directed them to continue extending courteous guidance to applicants, particularly regarding the required documents, so that citizens could complete their applications without unnecessary delays or repeated visits. During the inspection, two citizens seeking Family Registration Certificates brought their issues to the minister’s notice. He immediately issued on-the-spot directions to the officials concerned for their prompt resolution.

Some visitors also complained about overcharging by the parking contractor outside the NADRA center. The minister took notice of the complaints and directed the relevant authorities to address the issue in accordance with the prescribed parking fee. He further directed NADRA to streamline the system for accessing the track record of FRCs to facilitate citizens and improve service efficiency.

Recalling his previous visit to the center, Mohsin Naqvi said the latest public feedback was highly encouraging and reflected the institution’s improved performance. He said that ensuring citizens’ convenience and dignity remained the government’s priority. The interior minister also commended the Chairman NADRA and the entire team for their dedicated efforts and improved performance,saying the positive public response was a testament to their commitment to delivering efficient and citizen-friendly services. — DNA