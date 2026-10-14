Mohsin Naqvi praises security forces for killing five militants in Washuk operation

ISLAMABAD, Oct 14 (DNA):Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday praised security forces for killing five militants during an operation against Fitna al-Khawarij in Washuk under Operation Radd-ul-Fitna 3, commending their resolve and professional capabilities.

The interior minister lauded the security personnel for carrying out the operation and foiling the alleged nefarious designs of Fitna al-Hindustan terrorists.

“I am proud of the brave sons of the soil who foiled the nefarious designs of Fitna al-Hindustan terrorists,” Mohsin Naqvi said.

He said the actions of security forces reflected their commitment to protecting national security.

Naqvi also paid tribute to the security personnel who took part in Operation Radd-ul-Fitna 3, acknowledging their role in the operation against the militants in Washuk.

The minister said the nation stood alongside security forces in the ongoing war against terrorism.

He reiterated that the security forces’ operations demonstrated their determination to safeguard the country and counter terrorist threats.

Naqvi paid tribute to the personnel involved in the operation and praised their commitment to national security.