Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to security forces for foiling a terrorist attack in Zhob
ISLAMABAD, OCT 9 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has paid rich tribute to the Security Forces for foiling a terrorist attack on an FC check post in Zhob. He expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of Havaldar Jamshed Khan, who was martyred in the firing incident.
Mohsin Naqvi commended the bravery of security forces, saying, “I congratulate the brave personnel of the security forces for thwarting the attack and sending two terrorists to hell.” He further stated that security forces deserve appreciation for foiling the terrorists’ nefarious plans.
