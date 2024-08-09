Mohsin Naqvi meets Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Ahmed Al-Malki

ISLAMABAD, AUG 9 (DNA): Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi visited the Saudi Arabian Embassy in the Diplomatic Enclave and met with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Ahmed Al-Malki on Friday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and ways to promote Pakistan-Saudi relations were discussed in detail.

Interior Minister assured the Saudi Ambassador of taking robust action against professional beggars traveling to Saudi Arabia.

He stated that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been directed to crack down against the mafia across the country involved in sending beggars to Saudi Arabia.

He said that this mafia is tarnishing Pakistan’s image abroad. He highlighted that the people of Pakistan have great reverence and respect for Saudi Arabia.

He said that Saudi Arabia has always stood by Pakistan in difficult times.The Saudi Ambassador said that both countries have brotherly relations.