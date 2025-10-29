Mohsin Naqvi meets Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian

DNA

TEHRAN, OCT 29: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with President of Iran Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran. During the meeting, both sides discussed Pakistan-Iran relations and matters of mutual cooperation.

The Interior Minister briefed the Iranian President on the situation at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. President Pezeshkian offered to play a brotherly role in helping to defuse tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

‎Mohsin Naqvi conveyed Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s message of goodwill to President Pezeshkian.

‎Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated that “Iran and Pakistan are partners in promoting regional peace and stability.”

‎President Pezeshkian said that “Iran attaches special importance to its relations with Pakistan and can never forget the boundless support of its brotherly neighbor.”

‎Iranian President also expressed satisfaction over the current state of bilateral relations, adding that both countries possess vast potential to enhance cooperation in various fields.