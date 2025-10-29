Mohsin Naqvi meets Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian
TEHRAN, OCT 29: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with President of Iran Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran. During the meeting, both sides discussed Pakistan-Iran relations and matters of mutual cooperation.
The Interior Minister briefed the Iranian President on the situation at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. President Pezeshkian offered to play a brotherly role in helping to defuse tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Mohsin Naqvi conveyed Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s message of goodwill to President Pezeshkian.
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated that “Iran and Pakistan are partners in promoting regional peace and stability.”
President Pezeshkian said that “Iran attaches special importance to its relations with Pakistan and can never forget the boundless support of its brotherly neighbor.”
Iranian President also expressed satisfaction over the current state of bilateral relations, adding that both countries possess vast potential to enhance cooperation in various fields.
