Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Main Menu

Mohsin Naqvi meets Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian

| October 29, 2025
Mohsin Naqvi meets Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian

DNA

TEHRAN, OCT 29: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with President of Iran Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran. During the meeting, both sides discussed Pakistan-Iran relations and matters of mutual cooperation.

The Interior Minister briefed the Iranian President on the situation at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. President Pezeshkian offered to play a brotherly role in helping to defuse tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

‎Mohsin Naqvi conveyed Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s message of goodwill to President Pezeshkian.

‎Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated that “Iran and Pakistan are partners in promoting regional peace and stability.”

‎President Pezeshkian said that “Iran attaches special importance to its relations with Pakistan and can never forget the boundless support of its brotherly neighbor.”

‎Iranian President also expressed satisfaction over the current state of bilateral relations, adding that both countries possess vast potential to enhance cooperation in various fields.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Mohsin Naqvi meets Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian

Mohsin Naqvi meets Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian

DNA TEHRAN, OCT 29: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with President of Iran Dr. MasoudRead More

Lebanese ambassador meets CDA chairman

Lebanese ambassador meets CDA chairman

Saifullah Ansar ISLAMABAD, OCT 29 /DNA/ – Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief CommissionerRead More

Comments are Closed