Mohsin Naqvi meets Interior Minister of Oman

MUSCAT, MAY 4: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Ministry of Interior of Oman in Muscat today, where he was warmly welcomed by his Omani counterpart, Sayyid Hamood bin Faisal Al Busaidi. The two leaders held a meeting and discussed the current regional situation.

During the meeting, Interior Minister Naqvi apprised his Omani counterpart on Pakistan’s principled stance regarding the recent tensions between Pakistan and India. He emphasized that the blame game is escalating tensions and made it clear that Pakistan’s position is very clear: if war is imposed, we will respond with full force. He added that Pakistan is a peaceful country and desires sustainable peace in the region. He also appreciated Oman’s key role in resolving international conflicts.

Moreover, issues being faced by Pakistani nationals in obtaining visas, cooperation in anti-narcotics and anti-smuggling efforts, police training, and collaboration related to coastal guards were also discussed during the meeting. Both sides agreed to enhance coordination to strengthen bilateral cooperation. Both sides also agreed in principle to declare Islamabad and Muscat as sister cities.

Mohsin Naqvi thanked the Sultan of Oman for granting amnesty to Pakistani prisoners on Eid. Discussion was also held on increasing mutual cooperation to facilitate the repatriation of Pakistani prisoners jailed in Oman.

Minister Naqvi stated that Pakistan and Oman share common values—we are not only neighbors but also brothers. He vowed to elevate Pakistan-Oman cooperation to new heights and assured that steps taken to enhance collaboration with Oman would become visible within days.

The Omani Interior Minister remarked that Pakistan and Oman are bound by extremely fraternal and historic ties. Senior officials from Oman’s Ministry of Interior and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Oman, Syed Naveed Safdar Bokhari, were also present on the occasion.