Mohsin Naqvi lauds Pakistan Navy’s role in defending frontiers

ISLAMABAD, JUL 8 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Interior MohsinNaqvi visited Naval Headquarters, Islamabad and called-on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

During the meeting, Pakistan Navy’s strategy to ensure robust maritime defense during the recent Pakistan-India conflict, and its operational readiness were discussed.

The minister commended Pakistan Navy’s high level of operational preparedness during MARKA-E-HAQ and felicitated it on successfully defending the maritime frontiers of the motherland against Indian aggression.

